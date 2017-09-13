The Hurley Edition: Scott Zolak Shares Tales Of Belichick, Parcells And Transition From NFL QB To Analyst

BOSTON (CBS) — Scott Zolak has led a pretty busy life.

From his childhood days hanging around Joe Montana as a high school quarterback, to his collegiate career at Maryland and his decade in the NFL, to his 17 years as a television and radio analyst, Zolak has lived and breathed football for as long as he can remember. And somewhere along the way, he became a local legend.

The man known as Zo took some time to talk to Michael Hurley on the latest episode of The Hurley Edition to discuss just how the phenomenon of Zo came to be.

Zo shared some stories of some behind-the-scenes information that Bill Belichick provided him about how the Patriots felt they forced the Seahawks into passing the ball at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

“That was the best [tidbit] he ever gave me,” Zolak said.

He also shared a surprising story of Bill Parcells — known mostly as a hard-nosed, no-nonsense coach — offering to babysit Zolak’s dogs. From racing Drew Bledsoe on I-295, to still loving Pete Carroll, Zolak had a lot of stories. And toward the end, Hurley unleashed some rare audio of an interview of Zolak from 1990. You’ll want to hear what Zo sounded like in 1990.

