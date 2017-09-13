Man Due In Court In NH Hospital Shooting

LEBANON, New Hampshire (CBS) — The man police say walked into New Hampshire’s largest hospital and shot his mother to death Tuesday is set to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

Travis Frink, 49 of Rhode Island, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said he killed his 70-year-old mother while she stayed in the ICU at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

In a press conference Tuesday night, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said authorities believe the shooting was premeditated.

“Facts gathered to this point reveal that the purpose of Mr. Frink’s visit to the hospital today was to kill his mother,” he said.

MacDonald said Frink fired multiple shots.

The shooting prompted what the hospital calls a “code silver” alert, which saw some staff being evacuated and others sheltering in place.

No one else what injured in the ordeal, though many patients and workers alike were terrified as word spread. One staffer told WBZ-TV they thought the shooting and lockdown were a drill.

The hospital was eventually cleared and declared safe around 5:45 p.m.

Frink was arrested as he tried to leave the hospital, and faces a 1 p.m. arraignment Wednesday in Grafton County Superior Court in North Haverhill, New Hampshire.