NightSide – Proof of Voter Fraud in the Granite State

BOSTON (CBS) – Conservatives have claimed for years that voter fraud is a serious issue facing the country, and that the integrity of our elections depends on cracking down on folks trying to cheat the system. Now, New Hampshire is taking center stage in the battle, as President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission held its second meeting there earlier today. Last week, Vice Chairman Kris Kobach released some voter registration data that he claimed was proof that voter fraud helped Democrats win an extremely close race for one of the state’s Senate seats. Currently, New Hampshire voters are allowed to register on the day of the election, and even college students or other citizens who don’t plan on living in New Hampshire permanently are allowed to cast ballots. Do you think we need to be more strict about who is allowed to vote? Is voter fraud a major issue that needs to be dealt with, or a non-issue intended to pave the way for voter suppression?