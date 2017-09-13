Nantucket Airport Closed After Plane’s Landing Gear Collapses

NANTUCKET (CBS) — An incident involving a plane leaving a runway shut down Nantucket Airport Wednesday morning.
The airport tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that they were responding to a “real world Alert 3 in progress.”
Massachusetts State Police said a private plane’s landing gear failed while it was departing, and said there were no reported injuries.
The airport had a mock disaster drill scheduled for 9 a.m.–but was adamant that this incident was not part of the scheduled drill. They later said the drill was cancelled.
The runway was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.