Nantucket Airport Closed After Plane’s Landing Gear Collapses

Filed Under: Nantucket, Nantucket Airport

NANTUCKET (CBS) — An incident involving a plane leaving a runway shut down Nantucket Airport Wednesday morning.

The airport tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that they were responding to a “real world Alert 3 in progress.”

Massachusetts State Police said a private plane’s landing gear failed while it was departing, and said there were no reported injuries.

The airport had a mock disaster drill scheduled for 9 a.m.–but was adamant that this incident was not part of the scheduled drill. They later said the drill was cancelled.

The runway was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch