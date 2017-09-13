Keller @ Large: New iPhone Doesn’t Match Self-Serving Hype

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s make it clear right off the top, I like my iPhone.

It is a convenient way for me to stay in touch with people and stay on top of work, and it’s a great way to kill time waiting for the bus.

But to hear Apple CEO Tim Cook tell it at Tuesday’s rollout of his company’s latest version of the iPhone, this isn’t just a convenient gadget – it’s a transformative way of life.

“Apple has always believed that technology fused with humanity could improve people’s lives and change the world,” Cook said.

He went on to claim that “no other device in our lifetime has had the impact on the world that the iPhone has.”

Really?

More than air conditioning that made large parts of the world habitable? More than the pacemaker that prolongs life and improves its quality?

Yes, wireless charging is nice.

But I think Apple and the rest of the unbearably self-important and smug tech mavens need to get out more and check out real life, where people are struggling to build strong relationships, sort out the truth, and actually change the world without a whole lot of help from smartphones.

With a price range of $700 to $1,000, much of humanity will remain priced out of the iPhone revolution.

And while augmented reality gaming looks like fun, let’s reserve the superlatives for those who avert real global destruction, not profit off fake Armageddon.

