Identical Twins Give Birth Hours Apart In Cambridge Hospital

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A pair of identical twin sisters gave birth at the same hospital less than a day apart last month, Mount Auburn Hospital said.

Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone were excited when they found out their due dates were only thirteen days apart.

“We talked about how awesome it would be to go into labor the same day and be in the same place,” McGeoch said.

The problem was, McGeoch lives in Charlestown and Pistone lives in Brewster, on Cape Cod.

“I wanted to give birth by midwife so I chose Mount Auburn Hospital,” said McGeoch. “Hoped to convince my sister to do the same, but she lives on the Cape so she and her husband wanted to have their baby on Cape Cod.”

But McGeoch’s due date of August 1 came and went, and she was induced on August 13–which just happened to be her sister’s due date.

That’s when Pistone and her husband William decided to drive all the way from Cape Cod so the sisters could be together.

“We thought if we could just get together then we would both go into labor,” McGeoch said.

It worked, with the two sisters giving birth in adjoining rooms at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

McGeoch gave birth to little William Charles Bubenicek at 10:41 p.m. on August 15, while Pistone gave birth to Andi Isabella Pistone at 6:54 p.m.