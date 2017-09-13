WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Identical Twins Give Birth Hours Apart In Cambridge Hospital

Filed Under: Cambridge, identical twins, Mount Auburn Hospital

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A pair of identical twin sisters gave birth at the same hospital less than a day apart last month, Mount Auburn Hospital said.

Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone were excited when they found out their due dates were only thirteen days apart.

“We talked about how awesome it would be to go into labor the same day and be in the same place,” McGeoch said.

twins hospital Identical Twins Give Birth Hours Apart In Cambridge Hospital

Beccy Pistone (left) with her baby girl Andi Pistone and Rachael McGeoch (right) with her baby boy William Bubenicek. (Mount Auburn Hospital)

The problem was, McGeoch lives in Charlestown and Pistone lives in Brewster, on Cape Cod.

“I wanted to give birth by midwife so I chose Mount Auburn Hospital,” said McGeoch. “Hoped to convince my sister to do the same, but she lives on the Cape so she and her husband wanted to have their baby on Cape Cod.”

But McGeoch’s due date of August 1 came and went, and she was induced on August 13–which just happened to be her sister’s due date.

That’s when Pistone and her husband William decided to drive all the way from Cape Cod so the sisters could be together.

twins husbands Identical Twins Give Birth Hours Apart In Cambridge Hospital

Left: William Bubenicek with wife Rachael McGeoch and baby boy William Bubenicek; Right:
William Pistone with wife Beccy and baby girl Andi. (Mount Auburn Hospital)

“We thought if we could just get together then we would both go into labor,” McGeoch said.

It worked, with the two sisters giving birth in adjoining rooms at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

McGeoch gave birth to little William Charles Bubenicek at 10:41 p.m. on August 15, while Pistone gave birth to Andi Isabella Pistone at 6:54 p.m.

