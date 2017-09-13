Fans Make Statement About Racism With Sign Above Green Monster

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign to make a statement about racism during the fourth inning of Boston’s game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
The sign — draped over the top middle of the Monster — had a black background with white letters that read: “Racism is as American as baseball.”
It was up for about one batter, there was a spattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced them to remove it and escorted the people from their seats.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)