WATCH LIVE: 3 pm: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center News Conference On Murder | Read More

Drone Video Shows Fall Colors Popping Up In Northern New England

Filed Under: drone video, Fall Foliage, Vermont

AVERILL, Vt. (CBS) –- It’s beginning to look a lot like fall in the northernmost reaches of New England.

John Rowe, also known as NEK Flyer on YouTube, shared footage of a drone flight this week above Vermont’s Little Averill Pond, located near the Canadian border.

Through fall is not until Sept. 22, the trees on Monday were already dotted with red, yellow and orange-colored leaves.

“I was surprised at how far along they were already,” Rowe remarks about the colors in the comments of his video.

WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen notes that we are indeed seeing some fall colors in northern New England, while “typical” peak foliage is still weeks away.

See more of Rowe’s drone videos here.

