1 Arrested After Van Crashes Into Everett House

EVERETT (CBS) – One person was arrested after a van slammed into a home in Everett overnight.
A witness told WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez the van was heading south on Ferry Street around midnight when the driver lost control and slammed into a house on the corner of Ferry and Ashton streets.
The driver ran off, according to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker.
No one inside the house was hurt.
A few hours later, police confirmed there was an arrest in the case, but they did not provide any other information.