1 Arrested After Van Crashes Into Everett House

Filed Under: Everett

EVERETT (CBS) – One person was arrested after a van slammed into a home in Everett overnight.

The house on the corner of Ferry and Ashton streets after the crash Wednesday. (Image credit: Ronald Cubias)

A witness told WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez the van was heading south on Ferry Street around midnight when the driver lost control and slammed into a house on the corner of Ferry and Ashton streets.

The driver ran off, according to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker.

No one inside the house was hurt.

The house on the corner of Ferry and Ashton streets after the crash Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

A few hours later, police confirmed there was an arrest in the case, but they did not provide any other information.

