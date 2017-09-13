David Ortiz Signs Deal To Work With Red Sox ‘Forever’

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz will always be remembered as a legendary player in Red Sox history, and now he’ll quite literally “always” be associated with the Boston Red Sox.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that Ortiz had formalized an agreement with the team on a “deal that should link him with the organization forever.”

Ortiz will serve a variety of roles for the Red Sox, who said that Ortiz will “act as a mentor for current players, participate in recruitment efforts, make a variety of special appearances for the club, and work in a business development capacity for Fenway Sports Management and its partners.”

“For over a decade and a half, we have gotten to know what kind of man David is both on and off the field,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said. “His skill and success on the diamond are rivaled only by his spirit, compassion, and big heart. I cannot think of a better representative for our organization. I’m happy we can now say officially what we have long known, David is family.”

“I’m happy to be able to help the Red Sox organization I love in any way I can,” said Ortiz. “Whether that’s offering advice to a young player, helping convince a free agent that there’s no better city to play in than Boston, or representing the club in the community and with its partners, it’s great to be part of the Red Sox organization. It feels like I never left.”

Ortiz retired after last season at age 40, and the Red Sox retired his number at Fenway Park this past June. In 2004, Ortiz helped break an 86-year championship drought in Boston and went on to help the team win championships again in 2007 and 2013. Ortiz ranks second in Red Sox franchise history in home runs, third in doubles, third in RBIs, third in extra-base hits, fourth in slugging percentage and fifth in games played.