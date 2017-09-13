Celtics Among Teams Interested In Andrew Bogut

BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Bogut is nearing a return to the NBA, and the Celtics are reportedly among the four teams interested in the Australian big man’s services.

Bogut, who hasn’t played since March after breaking his leg, underwent a final bone scan on Tuesday and is expected to be cleared to hit the floor in the near future. The seven-footer hopes to sign with a team within the next week, with four teams already showing interest.

The Celtics are one of those four teams, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmeslbach.

Bogut chose the Cavaliers over the Celtics last season after he was bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers, but was injured in the first minute of his brief tenure with the Cavs. He played in just 27 games last year between the Dallas Mavericks and Cavaliers, averaging 2.9 points and 8.1 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game.

The 32-year-old can still be a big help on the boards and provide a big body in the paint, something the Boston roster currently lacks. The team has one open roster spot and could offer the veteran minimum to Bogut, who was reportedly interested in joining the Celtics back in August.

Bogut has averaged 10 points and 8.9 rebounds over his 12-year career since being the No. 1 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005.