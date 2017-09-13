Wednesday’s Child: 7-Year-Old Twins Willie & Willene

Willie and Willene are 7-year-old twins who are of African American and Caucasian descent. They enjoy playing outside and riding bikes. Willie enjoys playing with cars and Legos and Willene enjoys using the iPad. Willene can be shy and quiet at times, but once she is comfortable she can be quite social. Willie can be shy and quiet as well upon first meeting him. He opens up when playing with his Legos. Willene can go with the flow; Willie will need time to prepare for transition. Willie can be more active and can require more redirection.

Although Willie does well academically, he needs support with his social and emotional skills. Willene enjoys school and likes to be helpful.

Willie and Willene would do best in a two parent family of any constellation with older children or no other children. Willie and Willene will need a family who is nurturing but will also set limits. Willie and Willene currently live in separate foster homes and look forward to living together again.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-942-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.