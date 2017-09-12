Watertown High School Field Hockey Team’s Unbeaten Streak Ends At 184

WINCHESTER (CBS) – One of the longest streaks you will ever see in sports anywhere is now over.

The Watertown High School field hockey team lost at Winchester Monday, 3-0, ending their unbeaten streak at an incredible 184 games.

Winchester’s field hockey team celebrates after ending Watertown’s unbeaten streak, Sept. 11, 2017. (Image credit: Karen Dever-McGurl)

Since 2009, they had won 124 games and tied 60 others, making it the longest unbeaten streak in the country.

It’s a record Watertown head coach Eileen Donahue is proud of.

“I want to give credit to all my teams, players and coaches in the past. We’re not trying to start another streak. We need to focus on our practice (Tuesday),” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Watertown’s field hockey team had gone more than 3,000 days without losing, winning eight consecutive state titles along the way.

