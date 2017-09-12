Three-Year Tobin Bridge Restoration Project Begins Next Spring

BOSTON (CBS) — If you drive into the city from the North Shore, get ready for a major construction project along your commute.
State House News Service reports that the Tobin Bridge will undergo a major, three-year restoration project starting next spring.
The work will begin on the northernmost stretch of the bridge approaching Chelsea.
The lower deck of the bridge will be repaired, while the upper deck is re-paved–meaning lane closings are in store.
The work will begin each April and go through November for the next three years.
The project is scheduled to be completed in June of 2020.