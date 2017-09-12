Sergio Dipp Wins The Internet With His Sideline ‘Report’ On Monday Night Football

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN made an interesting choice for its sideline reporter during the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. They had 29-year-old Sergio Dipp, a Mexican reporter who previously spent most of his time at ESPN Deportes, deliver the first sideline report of the night.
Then he was never shown again.
Watch below to see Dipp’s bizarre initial report, which immediately lit Twitter on fire due to its so-bad-it’s-good nature:
Many of the Twitter reactions simply pointed out how incredibly awful Dipp’s report was, but others ironically accepted Dipp as their new hero.
Dipp seemed to be a good sport about the whole thing in the immediate aftermath …
… But got a little more somber with a new video on Tuesday morning:
Listen above for Toucher & Rich’s Sergio Dipp reaction!