Sergio Dipp Wins The Internet With His Sideline ‘Report’ On Monday Night Football

BOSTON (CBS) — ESPN made an interesting choice for its sideline reporter during the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. They had 29-year-old Sergio Dipp, a Mexican reporter who previously spent most of his time at ESPN Deportes, deliver the first sideline report of the night.

Then he was never shown again.

Watch below to see Dipp’s bizarre initial report, which immediately lit Twitter on fire due to its so-bad-it’s-good nature:

That Sergio Dipp appearance was a wheee bit awkward. pic.twitter.com/ChnIxLLM2X — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) September 12, 2017

Many of the Twitter reactions simply pointed out how incredibly awful Dipp’s report was, but others ironically accepted Dipp as their new hero.

From now on if someone ask's were I was on 9/11 im going to need them2 specfy if they mean 2001 or when Amerca was introduced to Sergio Dipp — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 12, 2017

I AM ADDICTED TO SERGIO DIPP — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 12, 2017

Boom Goes the Dynamite Guy: I'll never be overshadowed. Sergio Dipp: Hold my beer — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) September 12, 2017

Sergio Dipp is basically me at a bar when I try speaking to women — Luke Bellus (@lukebellus4) September 12, 2017

I'm old enough to remember Sergio Dipp's very first TV appearance. pic.twitter.com/TcS47RmVb2 — Jarrod (@dolfan565) September 12, 2017

Sergio Dipp walking into ESPN tomorrow pic.twitter.com/s8mY4mPkoL — Don Juanson (@donjuanson34) September 12, 2017

Sergio Dipp is absolutely electric. Need more Sergio Dipp — Samson (@TheWhite_Kite) September 12, 2017

Dipp seemed to be a good sport about the whole thing in the immediate aftermath …

✌😉 — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

… But got a little more somber with a new video on Tuesday morning:

Thank you… And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

