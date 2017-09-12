TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help

NightSide – Do You Trust Our Institutions?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Part of what has made our democracy so successful over the years has been the public’s trust in our institutions to do the right thing, at least most of the time. But in recent years, public perception of our government has plummeted. Politicians like Senator Bernie Sanders or President Donald Trump have started to capitalize on that sentiment, preaching that the system is rigged and that the establishment can’t be trusted. University of Maryland Professor Donald Kettl believes this is a major problem, and he checks in with Dan to explain why trust in our institutions is crucial to our nation’s success. Do you have faith in our government to do the right thing?

