Police Investigating Weston Lacrosse Recruit’s Death At Lafayette College

WESTON (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts teen attending Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania as a lacrosse recruit died Monday evening.

McCrae Williams, 19 of Weston, was involved in what Easton Police called a “chain of events” that began Saturday afternoon and led to his death, but they did not say how he died.

Williams previously attended Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, where he was captain of the lacrosse team. In a release, the school said he “fell over the weekend and suffered a major head injury.”

He was taken to a hospital around 4:22 p.m. Sunday because of an undisclosed medical emergency, and was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Monday.

Easton Police said they were investigating to see if alcohol played a part. They said they did not believe there was any threat to the public.

Noble and Greenough Head of School Catherine Hall wrote that Williams was “a three-sport athlete, an excellent student, an admission tour guide and a good friend” to many members of the school community.

“Our hearts ache for his parents, Dianne and Chris, and his brother, Chase, as they face this unfathomable loss,” Hall wrote.

Lafayette President Alison Byerly sent a release about Williams’ death to staff and students.

“Losing a member of the Class of 2021 is a heartbreaking start to the year for our newest students in particular,” Byerly wrote. “I hope that the support of the community will be helpful to all at this very sad time.”

She said a gathering was planned on Lafayette’s campus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and that the college was making grief counselors available.

Byerly said Williams’ parents were with him when he died.