Man Being Chased By State Police Fills Out Job Application During Pursuit

WESTWOOD (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police said the man they arrested Tuesday was in a hurry to get away from them–but not such a hurry that he couldn’t stop to check if a local business was hiring.

State Police said they were involved in a car chase with Jose Jiminez, 26 of Lawrence, and that the chase ended after he ditched the car and ran inside Osprey Wireless in Westwood.

An Osprey employee told WBZ-TV Jiminez ran inside and asked to fill out a job application.

Jiminez was wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after State Police said he fled a motor vehicle stop in Brockton last Thursday, running over a trooper’s foot with his Toyota Camry in the process.

Troopers spotted him Tuesday driving on Route 94 northbound. They chased him down Route 93 south and onto Route 95/128 north until he got off at the University Avenue exit.

They said they found the Camry abandoned outside Weston’s Peterson School, but were told by a witness that he ran into Osprey Wireless.

The Osprey employee that spoke to WBZ-TV said Jiminez ran inside the store and spoke with him, his wife, and the store’s operations manager, asking if they had any positions available–then started filling out an application.

Shortly after, police arrested Jiminez inside the store.

He was taken to the Milton State Police Barracks, and troopers took the job application he filled out with them.