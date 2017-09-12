Here Are The Full Details Of Kyle Van Noy’s Extension With The Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy’s contract extension with the Patriots keeps him in New England for up to two more years. The details of the agreement have been revealed, and it turns out that Van Noy also got a pay bump for 2017.

Including the current season, Van Noy’s deal with the Patriots comes to three years and up to $12.87 million with $5.5 million guaranteed. The contract includes a $3.5 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $2 million base salary in 2018. Here are the details of the extension, via the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin and Andrew Mahoney:

2017: $990,741 salary, $100,000 reporting bonus, $25,000 workout bonus, $2.289 million cap hit

2018: $2 million salary (guaranteed), $1 million roster bonus, $4.166 million cap hit

2019: $4.25 million salary (non- guaranteed), $1 million roster bonus, $6.416 million cap hit

Van Noy played all 69 defensive snaps for the Patriots in the season opener against the Chiefs, frequently acting as the primary signal-caller. With Dont’a Hightower possibly playing more off the edge (or missing time due to injury), the Patriots are depending on Van Noy to be a solid presence in the middle of the unit.

The 26-year-old linebacker was originally acquired from the Detroit Lions during the 2016 season, playing a key role on the Patriots defense down the stretch and through the playoffs. He was set to become a free agent after 2017.