Report: Ex-Patriots QB Brissett Could Start For Colts Against Cardinals

BOSTON (CBS) — Just two weeks ago, Jacoby Brissett was the third-string quarterback for the Patriots. This week, he has a chance to start for the Colts.

With franchise QB Andrew Luck ruled out for Week 2 in the home opener against the Cardinals, the Colts are reportedly “considering” Brissett as the starter on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to the Indy Star’s Zak Keefer. The consideration comes after Scott Tolzien’s disastrous performance in the Colts’ season-opening 46-9 loss to the Rams, in which he was just 9-for-18 passing with 128 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He posted a 33.8 passer rating.

Coincidentally, the Patriots’ own injury situation could also find Phillip Dorsett, who they got in return for Brissett from the Colts, active in the Pats offense on Sunday against the Saints. Dorsett may end up third on the Patriots’ receiver depth chart, behind only Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan, if Danny Amendola (concussion) isn’t available in New Orleans.

Brissett was 2-for-3 passing after replacing Tolzien in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ blowout loss. His first attempt was a 50-yard completion to Donte Moncrief, which helped set up the Colts’ only touchdown of the day. Dorsett, meanwhile, was targeted just once in the Patriots’ 42-27 loss to the Chiefs and did not make the catch.

Now this is an NFL throw — Jacoby Brissett's first as a Colt. Great adjustment by Donte Moncrief as well. pic.twitter.com/YnlljxuKqA — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 11, 2017

When the Patriots and Colts originally made the Brissett-for-Dorsett swap, they probably weren’t expecting both to have significant roles by Week 2.