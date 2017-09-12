Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Boston

Oktoberfest is all about German food and German beer – well, mostly beer. Boston and the surrounding towns are full of beer-lovers and the craft brewers who make German-inspired as well as other types of beer. One of Boston’s oldest continually operating restaurants is German, and while the city is perhaps better known for its Irish heritage and the Italian North End, in September and October, everyone in Boston will have at least a little bit of German in them, even if that little bit is just schnitzel or lager. Here are just five of the best ways to mark Oktoberfest in and around Boston in 2017.



Harpoon Brewery Octoberfest

Harpoon Brewery

306 Northern Ave.

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 456-2322

www.harpoonbrewery.com/events/2017-harpoon-octoberfest-464 Harpoon Brewery306 Northern Ave.Boston, MA 02210(617) 456-2322 Date: Sept. 30, 2017 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 1 through 7 p.m. For the 27th consecutive year Boston’s own Harpoon Brewery will roll out the barrels of beer, grill up the bratwurst and strike up the Oompah band to celebrate that most beerful of all festivals – Octoberfest! There are lots of activities, including a “sport” called keg bowling to watch or participate in. Harpoon has its own traditional beer hall, and a pretzel baker on premises, and also offers tours of the brewery itself. Tickets can and should be purchased ahead of time, and this is a 21 and older only event.

Cambridge 5K Oktoberfest Run

100 Cambridgeside Place

Cambridge, MA 02141

www.cambridge5k.com/oktoberfest 100 Cambridgeside PlaceCambridge, MA 02141 Date: October 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. What makes a 5K a “German-themed run” as the organizers proclaim? Perhaps it is because at the end of the October 1st morning race some of Boston’s best-known German food and craft beer companies are hosting a traditional German festival, with their own products, of course, at the center of it al. All runners get free food and age-appropriate beverages (which means beer for the over-21 racers who want it), from Cambridge Brewing, Slumbrew, Notch, Bantam Cider, Swiss Bakers and the city’s historic German restaurant, Jacob Wirth, as well as a commemorative T-shirt. Proceeds from the event go to support local charities, notably Cambridge Family and Children’s Services. This has been an annual Cambridge event since 2011. Last year the organizers raised over $85,000 for local charities.

Douglas Oktoberfest Street Fair

Main Street

Douglas, MA 01516

(508) 476-4000

www.douglasoctoberfest.com Main StreetDouglas, MA 01516(508) 476-4000 Date: October 7, 2017 Just a hop to the southwest on the other side of 495 out of Boston is the town of Douglas. Every year they host an Oktoberfest street fair – which the organizers boast is the city’s “most popular local event.” It is also, as they claim, the biggest fall festival in the entire Blackstone Valley. There will be vendors booths lining both sides of Main Street. There will be rides, games, live music, dancers, choral groups, cheer-leads and other entertainment, and of course all of the comestibles for which this German holiday is famed. The proceeds from the day of fun, food and frolic all go to good causes in the community. Related: BSK Oktoberfest 2017



Bronwyn Restaurant

255 Washington St.

Somerville, MA 02143

(617) 776-9900

www.bronwynrestaurant.com 255 Washington St.Somerville, MA 02143(617) 776-9900 Oktoberfest is a month-long happening at this popular German bar and restaurant in Somerville, just across the Charles from Boston proper. Bronwyn prides itself on serving authentic German food and beer, and in a relaxed biergarten atmosphere. (There is an actual outdoor biergarten in the back, which is open weather permitting). This Union Square restaurant is named for Chef Tim Wiechmann’s wife, and the couple have worked hard to give their establishment that Central European “rustic” look and feel. The menu includes spectacularly good schnitzels, wurst and other German favorites, as well as wonderful beers and wines from the old country. In many ways every night is an Oktoberfest at Bronwyn, what with the live (and often oompah-pah) music, and the waitresses in traditional dress.



Jacob Wirth Co. German Restaurant

31-37 Stuart St.

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 338-8586

www.jacobwirth.com 31-37 Stuart St.Boston, MA 02116(617) 338-8586 In continuous operation since 1868, Jacob Wirth’s is Boston’s signature restaurant for German food and, perhaps more importantly, German beer. Oktoberfest is one of the busiest times of the year for this always busy downtown restaurant, located a few blocks off Boston Common. The atmosphere is relaxed and casual, the prices are very reasonable and the only thing better than the authentic German food is the beer – and there are always 100 beers available at Jacob Wirth – included dozens from the Old Country. There is live music three nights a week, two of which feature Mel Stiller, who has been playing piano at Jacob Wirth’s for 26 years and counting. Related: Boston’s Best Brewpubs Serving Seasonal Beer

Content Provided by Speakeasy