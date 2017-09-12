WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Reports Of Active Shooter At New Hampshire’s Biggest Hospital

Filed Under: active shooter, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, Lebanon Police, New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital, where some people have been evacuated.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital. There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

dartmouth hitchcock map Reports Of Active Shooter At New Hampshires Biggest Hospital

(WBZ-TV graphic)

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place.

“Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is currently locked down following reports of an active shooter in the hospital,” the facility said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We are assessing the situation now, and will have more information as soon as it becomes available. Lebanon and New Hampshire State police have been alerted and are on-site.”

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said they were investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

