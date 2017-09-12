CVS Vending Machines Are Coming to Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – CVS is trying something different to reach customers – vending machines.
The Woonsocket-based retailer is rolling out 25 CVS Pharmacy vending machines in New England and New York between now and October. They plan to eventually add another 50 vending machines across the country.
The vending machines will be stocked with more than 70 products, including over the counter medication, beauty products and toiletries, vitamins, first aid items, healthy snacks and drinks, plus home and office necessities.
The machines will be located at airports, office parks, college campuses and public transit stations like Boston’s South Station bus terminal.
“These machines enhance customer convenience with strategic placements in areas well-trafficked by local residents and travelers alike who may need products in a pinch, eliminating the need to make a special trip to a retail location,” CVS says.
Each vending machine will feature a high-resolution multi-touch screen and accept all major credit and debit cards.