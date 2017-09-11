TROPICAL STORM IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami CoverageCBS News Live | How You Can Help
Lawrence Man Faces Arraignment In Hit-And-Run That Killed 11-Year-Old Girl

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The man police say hit and killed an 11-year-old girl with his car as she crossed a Methuen street last week faces arraignment Monday morning in Lawrence District Court.

Steven Toro, 22, was arrested near his home in Lawrence Saturday night.

steven toro Lawrence Man Faces Arraignment In Hit And Run That Killed 11 Year Old Girl

Steven Toro being escorted by detectives. (WBZ-TV)

He faces charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after causing the death of another to avoid prosecution, failure to yield to a pedestrian, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say he was speeding when he struck 11-year-old Jaydee Soto near Broadway and Kirk Street Thursday night.

jaydee soto Lawrence Man Faces Arraignment In Hit And Run That Killed 11 Year Old Girl

Jaydee Soto. (Family photo)

Soto was crossing the street with her stepfather and wanted to go to the dollar store with some money she had saved.

She was walking just steps ahead of her father when she was sent airborne by the impact, and was then hit by a car on the other side of the road. She was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where she died.

According to police, Toro did not make any attempt to stop or slow down, and instead took off down Broadway toward Lawrence.

Investigators shared photos of the car they believed was involved, and eventually found it with front-end damage and a broken windshield.

methuen suspects car Lawrence Man Faces Arraignment In Hit And Run That Killed 11 Year Old Girl

Methuen suspect Steven Toro’s car. (Photo credit: Methuen Police Department)

Methuen Police Captain Randy Haggar said sharing the images and information on social media led to a flurry of tips–and Police Chief Joseph Solomon says he believes those tips led to Toro’s arrest.

On Twitter Saturday night, Methuen Police thanked the person they said came forward with information leading them to Toro.

Toro is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

