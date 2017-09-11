Lawrence Man Faces Arraignment In Hit-And-Run That Killed 11-Year-Old Girl

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The man police say hit and killed an 11-year-old girl with his car as she crossed a Methuen street last week faces arraignment Monday morning in Lawrence District Court.

Steven Toro, 22, was arrested near his home in Lawrence Saturday night.

He faces charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after causing the death of another to avoid prosecution, failure to yield to a pedestrian, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say he was speeding when he struck 11-year-old Jaydee Soto near Broadway and Kirk Street Thursday night.

Soto was crossing the street with her stepfather and wanted to go to the dollar store with some money she had saved.

She was walking just steps ahead of her father when she was sent airborne by the impact, and was then hit by a car on the other side of the road. She was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where she died.

According to police, Toro did not make any attempt to stop or slow down, and instead took off down Broadway toward Lawrence.

Investigators shared photos of the car they believed was involved, and eventually found it with front-end damage and a broken windshield.

Methuen Police Captain Randy Haggar said sharing the images and information on social media led to a flurry of tips–and Police Chief Joseph Solomon says he believes those tips led to Toro’s arrest.

On Twitter Saturday night, Methuen Police thanked the person they said came forward with information leading them to Toro.

#Methuen #Update Hit and Run fatal. Ty to the person who had the strength to come forward with the tip. Together We Can Make a Difference — Methuen Police 👮 (@MethuenPolice) September 10, 2017

Toro is currently being held on $100,000 bail.