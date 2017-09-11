Paul Pierce Wants To ‘Bury The Hatchet’ With Ray Allen

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the world’s most ridiculous feuds is over.

With the Celtics’ 2008 NBA Championship about to turn 10 years old, Paul Pierce is ready to “bury the hatchet” with former teammate Ray Allen. Many of Allen’s former teammates in Boston held a grudge against him for leaving the Celtics to join the Miami Heat in 2012, and went so far as to plan a celebration to commemorate their title run and not invite Allen.

But it seems like time has healed those wounds, at least for Pierce. The captain of that C’s championship team posted a picture of himself and Allen together over the weekend, captioned “time to get the band back together.”

Time to get the band back together @trayfour #burythehatchet @tic_pix @rajonrondo no matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken #onceacelticalwaysaceltic A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Pierce also tagged Garnett and Rajon Rando, adding “No matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken.”

So it seems like Pierce is on board with squashing their lingering beef, but it may take a little more convincing to get Garnett to wipe the slate clean. He explained the situation as “very sensitive” back in May when members of the 2007-08 Celtics got together on Garnett’s “Area 21” for a mini-reunion.

“I think that when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we were talking about guys who we consider loyal and part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I felt like he moved on,” said Garnett. “And he went to pursue another ring, he got another ring, shouts to him. And that’s it. There was no other Wizards, it wasn’t no other Spurs, it wasn’t no other Heat. It was all Celtics invited to this.”

Pierce called Allen’s departure for the Heat a “sour breakup,” but it appears things have sweetened over the last four months. It’s a nice to see adults starting to act like adults again.