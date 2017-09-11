Amesbury Driver Caught For 10th OUI

SALISBURY (CBS) — Salisbury police arrested an Amesbury man Sunday for what they say is the man’s 10th OUI.
Robert Sheridan was allegedly driving too fast on Old Elm Street and took down a stop sign while he was trying to make a right turn.
The incident took place at about 4:30 Sunday afternoon and two witnesses plus the person driving in the car behind Sheridan all called police.
Sheridan was arrested and charged with OUI, operating a car after his license was revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, speeding and driving an unregistered and uninsured car.