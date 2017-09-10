Cambridge, MIT Police Respond To Shooting At Technology Square

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The MIT police have reported that a person is in custody and a gun has been recovered after a shooting near 200 Technology Square just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Two people sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening (lower body) injuries,” officials said.
Both Cambridge and MIT police were called to the shooting.
While officials first responded to the scene, they asked people nearby to stay away and indoors.
They also said the shooting was related to Cambridge Caribbean Festival going on in the area. The Festival has been shut down.
There is no ongoing threat at this time.