Bruins, Florida Sports Teams Work Together To Raise Money For Irma Relief

BOSTON (CBS) — Players from the Boston Bruins teamed up with the Boston Red Sox, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Rays to collect donations during the Red Sox game on Sunday.

“We want to show how we care about the other states,” Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara said. “It doesn’t matter, we may be competing during the season but, right now, it’s a time to help out.”

Fans couldn’t wait to donate and take a picture with their favorite player.

“Obviously you see the damages that’s been done to St. Maarten but also now coming up over Florida it’s crazy and sad to see, so obviously we are happy to be here,” Boston Bruins Center Patrice Bergeron said. “Everything counts.”

Sports fan Bob Gilbert not only donated but also cherishes the support.

“I think it’s great, isn’t this really what this country is all about? We help one another, that’s what it is supposed to be.”

Gilbert’s home down in Florida is in the path of destruction.

“It’s a mobile home, and mobile homes weren’t meant to stand up to category three or four hurricane. I am really nervous, ” he said.

More: Hurricane Irma: How You Can Help

Earlier on Sunday morning, parishioners at Saint Cecilia Parish entered the church and donated funds and goods.

“People are calling to see if they can give goods, clothes, toys, things like that. Every response, we say the best they can give at this point is of their pocketbooks to help,” said parishioner Mary Kaye.