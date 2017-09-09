Sox Rout Rays, 9-0

HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS Miami Live | Watch CBS News Live

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale struck out eight over six innings and Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run homer in the first to get Boston’s offense off to a fast start, carrying the Red Sox to a 9-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

It was the fourth consecutive win for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who remained 4 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Yankees.

Xander Boogaerts makes an airborne throw to first in the 4th inning of the Sox rout of the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBIs and Mitch Moreland drove in three for Boston.

Tampa Bay lost its third in a row, and has allowed nine runs or more in each game. The Rays entered the day 4 1/2 games behind the AL’s second wild-card spot.

Danny Espinosa had three singles for the Rays.

Sale (16-7) allowed six singles, walked two and increased his major-league leading strikeout total to 278. He lowered his ERA to 2.76.

