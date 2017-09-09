Quincy Police Hunt For Suspected Armed Robber

QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
The man entered the Prestige Gas Station on Franklin Street at about 8:30 Saturday evening, waved a gun, and demanded money.
He got away on foot and left the station with an unknown amount of cash.
A picture of the alleged suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and it shows the man wearing a black and gray hoodie, a dark baseball cap, and dark shorts.
Officials say if anyone has information on the man to call the Quincy Police at 617-745-5766 or to email ebagley@quincyma.gov. A tip can also be submitted anonymously using the Quincy MyPD app.