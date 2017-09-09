HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS Miami Live | Watch CBS News Live

Quincy Police Hunt For Suspected Armed Robber

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Quincy Armed Robbery, Quincy Prestige Gas

QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

The man entered the Prestige Gas Station on Franklin Street at about 8:30 Saturday evening, waved a gun, and demanded money.

He got away on foot and left the station with an unknown amount of cash.

quincy gas station robbery suspect Quincy Police Hunt For Suspected Armed Robber

Quincy gas station robbery suspect. (Photo credit: Quincy Police)

A picture of the alleged suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and it shows the man wearing a black and gray hoodie, a dark baseball cap, and dark shorts.

Officials say if anyone has information on the man to call the Quincy Police at 617-745-5766 or to email ebagley@quincyma.gov. A tip can also be submitted anonymously using the Quincy MyPD app.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch