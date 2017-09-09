Police Chase Ends With Suspect On Roof Of Peabody Mobile Home

PEABODY (CBS) – A police chase came to a conclusion Saturday with the suspect on the roof of a Peabody mobile home.

Malden Police tried to arrest a man at his home just before 9:30 a.m., but he got in a car and took off.

Officers saw the vehicle a short time later and followed it on Route 1 in Saugus.

Massachusetts State Police caught up with the suspect and took primary positions in the chase, which went through Lynnfield and into Peabody.

Troopers followed the suspect as he turned into the parking lot of the Golden Banana strip club in Peabody, jumped out of his car and ran to a nearby mobile home.

Police surrounded the suspect, who was found on the roof of a mobile home in the area.

After a discussion with police, the man agreed to come down from the roof.

His identity has not been released.

No one was injured in the pursuit and no property was damaged.

The suspect was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for evaluation and will then be booked by Malden police.