Search Continues For Driver Who Killed Young Methuen Girl

METHUEN (CBS) – Police continue asking the public to help identify a Methuen driver who hit and killed an 11-year-old girl before fleeing the scene.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in honor of Jaydee Soto, who was killed while crossing Broadway Street near Kirk Street on Thursday.

Soto, who was walking just steps ahead of her father, was sent airborne by impact from the crash. She was then hit by a car on the other side of the road.

Jacqueline Diaz, the girl’s mother, made an emotional plea for the driver to be identified.

“I want justice for my daughter,” she said.

Police released photos and videos of the car they believe struck and killed Soto. Police believe the car is a small, dark colored sedan that is possibly a Honda or Acura.

The car will likely have a fog light out and other front end damage.

“So what we’re asking for, if you were the driver of this vehicle, please come forward and call the Methuen police,” Police Chief Joseph Solomon said Friday.