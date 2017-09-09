Mass. Eversource Crews Deploy To Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

WESTWOOD (CBS) – A group of about 100 Eversource workers deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma to help fix anticipated power outages from the massive storm.

Supervisor Daryl White briefed workers on Saturday morning as they prepared to leave Westwood.

“I just want everyone to stay safe,” White said. “I know it’s tough being away from your families. I appreciate everyone volunteering for this. We want to do a good job while we’re down there like we normally do, and make it back safe to our families.”

Employees said it’s difficult to leave their families for several weeks, but many have made similar trips in the past.

Eversource workers plotting their route as they prepare to head south to help w/Irma response. pic.twitter.com/MmNBuBl7yD — Doug Cope (@dcopewbz) September 9, 2017

One Eversource worker said that being away from home for an extended period of time is not ideal, but it’s worthwhile to help customers in need of assistance following what is expected to be a massive hurricane.

Irma is likely to make landfall in Florida on Sunday.