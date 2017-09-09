WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
eekMD – Empowering Every Kid for Maximun Development

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Chiildren, Community, Healthy Children, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

September 9, 2017
They use fun experiences and products, to get children excited about and embracing health and wellness early on. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about a program called eekMD – Empowering Every Kid for Maximum Development. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Dr. April Inniss, pediatrician and founder of eekMD, about how the program works and what they do to instill great healthy values that will last a lifetime. Tune in!

wbz tvs yadires nova salcedo with dr april inniss on centro sept 2017 1 eekMD – Empowering Every Kid for Maximun Development

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
EMPOWERING CHILDREN
eekMD
Empowering Every Kid for
Maximum Development
(617) 958-1306
www.eekMD.com
Social Media: @eekMDkids

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
eekMD
Boston Mini Maker Faire
September 17, 2017, 10AM-5PM
Boston Children’s Museum
www.boston.makerfaire.com

