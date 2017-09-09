WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Boston Charity Concert Raises Support For Hurricane Victims

Filed Under: Bell Biv Devoe, Charity Donations, Disaster Assistance, Hurricane Harvey

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is continuing to pour out its heart and to open its pockets to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Boston-based R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe is using the power of music to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Nicole Jones traveled from Baltimore for tonight’s Unity Concert at City Hall.

“It’s wonderful. It’s amazing that everyone is coming out to support,” Jones said.

donations at city hall plaza Boston Charity Concert Raises Support For Hurricane Victims

Bell Biv DeVoe donations for Harvey victims. (WBZ-TV)

The concert is free to the public- but people were asked to donate unused school supplies. And the donations are plentiful. Boxes are filling up with markers, notebooks and binders to help students in Houston.

Virginian Catina Clark is glad to help the kids who haven’t been able to start school.

“Victims of Hurricane Harvey, the students haven’t been able to start school. Being able to collect school supplies for them gives them a sense that things are going to get back to normal,” Clark said.

eversource2 Boston Charity Concert Raises Support For Hurricane Victims

Eversource crews prepare to deploy to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Image Credit: Doug Cope/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Earlier in the day- Eversource workers showed their generosity in a different way. About 100 employees began the drive down to the Sunshine State to help fix anticipated power outages as Hurricane Irma veers towards South Florida.

Eversource manager Darryl White says the trip is really in the line of duty.

This is what we do. We’re glad to go down and assist in any way we can. It’s tough being away from your families for weeks at a time,” White said.

Whether it’s showing support through donations or manpower, the people of Massachusetts are sending a clear message that they’re willing to help.

