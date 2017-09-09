Boston Charity Concert Raises Support For Hurricane Victims

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is continuing to pour out its heart and to open its pockets to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Boston-based R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe is using the power of music to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Nicole Jones traveled from Baltimore for tonight’s Unity Concert at City Hall.

“It’s wonderful. It’s amazing that everyone is coming out to support,” Jones said.

The concert is free to the public- but people were asked to donate unused school supplies. And the donations are plentiful. Boxes are filling up with markers, notebooks and binders to help students in Houston.

Virginian Catina Clark is glad to help the kids who haven’t been able to start school.

“Victims of Hurricane Harvey, the students haven’t been able to start school. Being able to collect school supplies for them gives them a sense that things are going to get back to normal,” Clark said.

Earlier in the day- Eversource workers showed their generosity in a different way. About 100 employees began the drive down to the Sunshine State to help fix anticipated power outages as Hurricane Irma veers towards South Florida.

Eversource manager Darryl White says the trip is really in the line of duty.

“This is what we do. We’re glad to go down and assist in any way we can. It’s tough being away from your families for weeks at a time,” White said.

Whether it’s showing support through donations or manpower, the people of Massachusetts are sending a clear message that they’re willing to help.