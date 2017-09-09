Celtics @ 7: Terry Rozier Weighs In On Boston’s Wild Offseason

BOSTON (CBS) – With training camp rapidly approaching for the Celtics, many are still adjusting to the Green’s new-look roster for the 2017-18 season. A few of the missing – Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic – were introduced to the Cavaliers’ media Thursday in what rapidly became the “Isaiah Thomas Hip Press Conference.”

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub looked back on Thomas’ farewell to Boston and introduction to Cleveland. Host Adam Kaufman posed a number of questions about the All-Star’s future on and off the floor and how that relates to LeBron James’ status in Northeast Ohio.

Third-year Celtics guard Terry Rozier also joined the program to discuss a wild summer, why he’ll personally miss Thomas so much, what he’s most looking forward to about teaming with Kyrie Irving, whether he ever worried about being traded, and more.

