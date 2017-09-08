WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
‘Trolls’ Snap Bracelets Recalled, Five Children Injured

BOSTON (CBS) — Snap bracelets sold inside the DreamWorks children’s book Trolls: It’s Hug Time! have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Saftey Commission, the bracelets were a laceration hazard. The piece of metal inside the bracelet can wear through the fabric.

snapbracelet Trolls Snap Bracelets Recalled, Five Children Injured

Recalled snap bracelet (Photo Courtesy: CPSC)

Five children have been reportedly cut by the metal showing through.

About 79,000 books sold across the United States through September 2016 through August 2017 have been recalled.

snapbraceletbook Trolls Snap Bracelets Recalled, Five Children Injured

Dreamworks Trolls: It’s Hug Time! book (Photo Courtesy: CPSC)

Those who bought the book/bracelet during that time can contact Studio Fun International for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the CPSC online.

