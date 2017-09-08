Keller @ Large: Steve Bannon Is Full Of… Fertilizer

BOSTON (CBS) – Harvest season is here, and for the gardeners among us, it’s also a time to start your fall fertilization. With that in mind, may I recommend tuning into Charlie Rose’s eyebrow-raising interview with former Trump guru Steve Bannon which airs this Sunday at 7 p.m. on ‘60 Minutes’ on WBZ-TV, because there is some really pungent fertilizer being offered there.

“When you side with a man, you side with him. I was proud to come out and try to defend President Trump in the media that day.”

He’s talking about the day the president tried to put a positive spin on the actions of neo-Nazis and anti-Semites who came to Charlottesville, Virginia looking for trouble and wound up killing a young woman.

But even though Bannon once proudly boasted about how his website, Breitbart.com, had become a forum for unabashed right-wing bigotry, he wants the ‘60 Minutes’ audience to know he’s really above what he then profited from.

“He’s talking about the neo-Nazis and neo-confederates and the Klan who, by the way, are absolutely awful. There’s no room in American politics for that, there’s no room in American society for that.”

Actually, there is room for that, in Bannon’s online living room. And here’s his take on how it’s economic self-interest that’s driving Catholic Church doctrine on immigration issues.

“The Catholic Church has been terrible about this. The bishops have been terrible about this. By the way, you know why? You know why? Because unable to really come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens, they need illegal aliens to fill the churches.”

Now that’s some potent fertilizer.

