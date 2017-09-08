Reports: Patriots Work Out Four Free-Agent Quarterbacks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may have just traded third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts, but they apparently remain interested in carrying three signal-callers on the roster.

As reported by ESPN’s Field Yates via Twitter, the Patriots worked out three free-agent quarterbacks in Foxboro on Friday: former Raiders QB Matt McGloin, former Eagles and Bears QB Matt Barkley, and former Bears QB David Fales. According to multiple reports, former Browns and Bills QB Thad Lewis also worked out, his second visit of the week.

The Patriots also worked out a wide receiver, Jordan Payton.

McGloin has the most experience of the four quarterbacks worked out in Foxboro, having played 13 games and made 277 pass attempts in his NFL career. He started for the Raiders in Week 17 last season against the Broncos after starter Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula in his right leg.

For reasons that are unclear at this point, the Patriots appear concerned about maintaining a third quarterback on the depth chart. They ostensibly feel that one of the four aforementioned free agents would give them better value than Brissett would have. But in light of more urgent depth concerns at positions line linebacker and receiver, it’s a curious development to say the least.