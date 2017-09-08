Report: Patriots Bring WR Jordan Payton In For Workout

BOSTON (CBS) — One day after losing Malcolm Mitchell to IR and Danny Amendola to a concussion, the Patriots are working out a receiver.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team brought in quarterback Thad Lewis and receiver Jordan Payton for workouts on Friday.

Meanwhile, the #Patriots are working out FA QB Thad Lewis & former #Browns WR Jordan Payton today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

Payton was a fifth-round draft pick of the Browns in 2016, but he caught just one pass for three yards in his four games. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound Payton was suspended at the end of the 2016 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and he was waived during the Browns’ final cuts this year.

Payton attended UCLA and caught 78 passes for 1,105 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season. He scored seven touchdowns in his junior season, as well.

With Matthew Slater (technically a receiver though essentially a special teamer) being inactive in Thursday night’s loss to Kansas City, the Patriots were left with just Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as healthy receivers.

Lewis was reportedly in for a workout earlier this week. The Patriots currently have only Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster at quarterback after trading Jacoby Brissett.