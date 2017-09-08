Patriots & 98.5 The Sports Hub Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

BOSTON (CBS) – 98.5 The Sports Hub announced a deal Thursday to keep New England Patriots games on the station for years to come. Team President Jonathan Kraft joined the pre-game show Thursday night to share news of the multi-year extension.

Bob Socci and Scott Zolak will continue as play-by-play host and color analyst.

“Our continued partnership with the New England Patriots underscores CBS RADIO’s leadership in sports radio,” said Andre Fernandez, President and CEO of CBS RADIO. “We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with this storied franchise for over 20 years and are proud to continue our partnership into the future.”

“The New England Patriots are proud to extend our partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub,” said Murray Kohl, Patriots vice president of sales. “Fans have become reliant on the nine hours of coverage every game day, highlighted by the best broadcast tandem in the industry. There is no play-by-play announcer more prepared and polished in his delivery than Bob Socci, and Scott Zolak not only provides unique insight, but has quickly become an iconic fan-favorite in New England.”

The Sports Hub broadcasts “Patriots Preview” three hours prior to each game, as well as a three-hour post-game show which breaks down the game, features press conferences and gives fans a chance to react. Both shows are hosted by The Sports Hub’s Marc Bertrand, joined by Chris Gasper of the Boston Globe, and former Patriot Steve DeOssie.