HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS Miami Live | Watch CBS News Live

Man Arrested After Stabbing Supervisor At Work, Police Say

Filed Under: attempted murder, Raynham, Taunton

RAYNHAM (CBS) — A Taunton man is charged with attempted murder after he stabbed his supervisor with a box cutter at Dotcom Computers Inc. in Raynham, police say.

37-year-old Jean Attis was arrested midday on Friday after multiple other employees called 911 to report that someone in the building had a weapon.

attis Man Arrested After Stabbing Supervisor At Work, Police Say

Jean Attis (Photo Courtesy: Raynham Police)

According to officials, Attis had stabbed his supervisor, a 51-year-old man from Taunton, in the neck following an argument. That man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“I want to commend Dotcom employees for their actions today,” Chief Donovan said in a written statement. “Despite the dangerous situation, they intervened immediately to prevent further harm to the victim. Working with the Raynham Fire Department and the Taunton Police Department, we were able to prevent a tragedy from occurring.”

Attis will be arraigned on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Taunton District Court.

