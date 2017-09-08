Jerry Remy Will Be Back In NESN Booth Calling Friday Night’s Red Sox-Rays Game

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar voice will be back in the booth for Friday night’s Red Sox game.

Jery Remy, who revealed back in June that he had been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time, will be in the NESN booth and provide color commentary for Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

“I’m feeling pretty good, so I talked to NESN and we’re going to try to do as many home games the rest of the way that I possibly can,” Remy told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Jonny Miller on Friday. “We’ll take it daily and see how I feel day-by-day. My plan right now is to do tonight and see how I feel tomorrow. If I feel good, I’ll come back in tomorrow.”

Remy said that he will miss next week’s homestand to undergo another round of treatment, but he hopes to be back in the booth for Boston’s final homestand of the season the following week.

“It’s better than sitting at home,” he said. “It gets me active, it gets me out and doing what I want to do.”

Remy, a Somerset native, has called more than 3,900 Red Sox games for the network since 1988. Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85.

The Red Sox honored the 64-year-old Remy back on August 20 at Fenway Park in honor of his 30 years at NESN.