New England Will Be Spared Impact Of Hurricane Irma

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Hurricane Irma, Terry Eliasen

BOSTON (CBS) – It almost doesn’t seem fair. As Florida prepares for one of the worst hurricanes in its history, our weather here in New England couldn’t be better.

Watch Live: CBS Miami Coverage Of Hurricane Irma

This begs the question though. What kind of impact could Hurricane Irma have on us here in the Northeast? More often than not, when hurricanes take a turn into the Gulf of Mexico or into the southeastern United States, they end up exiting through New England, shunted out by the strong westerlies across the northern tier of the Country.

blogtrack3 New England Will Be Spared Impact Of Hurricane Irma

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Just look back a few weeks ago. When Hurricane Harvey finally decided to move on from Texas, it was pulled northeast through the Ohio Valley and into New England. Thankfully, by the time it got here it was nothing more than a few downpours.

We are not always that lucky. Just look at hurricanes Irene (2011) and Floyd (1999) for example. After making initial landfall in North Carolina, both of those hurricanes had a significant wind and rain impact on New England. The main difference: time spent over land.

blogtrack2 New England Will Be Spared Impact Of Hurricane Irma

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The more time a hurricane spends over land before reaching New England, the better chance it will weaken significantly by the time it gets here. Why is this the case? Hurricanes are fueled by warm ocean waters. Once they lose that fuel source and encounter various topography over land, they undergo a rapid and continuous weakening.

So bottom line. What can we expect here from Irma?

blogimpacts New England Will Be Spared Impact Of Hurricane Irma

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Irma’s track is going to take it right up the spine of Florida and then continue inland towards Atlanta.  Within 24 hours Irma will likely go from a strong Category 4 hurricane to a minimal Category 1 in Northern Florida.

By later Monday and Tuesday, the center of Irma will pass through Georgia into Tennessee and will rapidly become unrecognizable, a shell of its former menacing self. A loss of warm ocean “fuel,” combined with a path over various topography and encountering various levels of wind shear, will literally tear Irma to shreds.

blogimpacts2 New England Will Be Spared Impact Of Hurricane Irma

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

The few showers that remain by Wednesday will try to make a run at New England, but a strong high pressure area parked over the northeast will likely block most if not all of the wet weather from getting here.

Bottom line, no impact, no worries here in New England from Irma.

So let’s count our blessings, be thankful and keep those in Florida in our thoughts.

