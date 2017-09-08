LOOK: Radar Shows Hundreds Of Planes Over Florida Evacuating Hurricane Irma

CBS Local — Hurricane Irma is en route to Florida, and almost everyone else is trying to get out of its way.

The surge of people attempting to evacuate the region is leading not just to crowded freeways, but also to crowded skies as an incredible picture from Flightradar24 details.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates From CBS Miami

Unsurprisingly, a large majority of the air traffic is departing from Florida, but there are also extra planes arriving that are attempting to help evacuate as many people as possible from the region.

A @Delta 747 is on the way from Detroit to accommodate passengers departing from the path of #Irma. #DL2517 📡: https://t.co/LZ1hAWpKpv pic.twitter.com/6gy8Bx34N6 — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) September 8, 2017

According to Flightradar, 332 flights were scheduled to depart the Miami and Orlando airports today, with more coming from the area’s other major hubs.

Flightradar also revealed that the last flight out of Fort Lauderdale’s airport will leave at 7:45 p.m. ET tonight. After that, the airport will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Irma is currently under 400 miles away from Florida and is expected to make landfall early Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.