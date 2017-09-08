WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
12-Year-Old Hit-And-Run Victim Returns Home After A Month Of Rehab

BOSTON (CBS) — 12-year-old Shalynn Bobbitt is thankful to be back at home Friday. It is her first time there in over a month.

“It feels great to be home because I missed by family, everybody in my neighborhood and my dogs,” Shalynn said.

Police said Shalynn was hit by a drunk driver on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston at the beginning of August. She has gone through multiple surgeries and weeks of rehab since.

“I fractured my leg, I fractured my thumb, skull I believe, and my hip,” Shalynn said.

On her way home from that park with friends, she went through a crosswalk. That’s when witnesses said a car came speeding down the road and hit her, sending her into the air.

“My shoes were left in the crosswalk and I went flying over three cars,” Shalynn said.

Police have charged 78-year-old Richard Higgins of Attleboro with driving drunk, speeding, leaving the scene.

This is his third OUI offense.

He’s being held and due back in court later this month.

Fighting back tears Shalynn’s mom, Kelly Bobbitt, said,  “She did nothing wrong, she did everything she was supposed to do and sometimes things just happen at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bobbitt said.

Shalynn called the driver, “very irresponsible” but knew her injuries could have been worse.

“I am very thankful, all I can say is God gave me second chance on life,” she said.

Bobbitt said Shalynn, herself, and Shalynn’s aunt were ready to tackle the road to recovery together. “She a fighter,” Bobbit said.

Shalynn is heading into the 7th grade and will return to school part-time for now.

When asked what she would like to say to her classmates, she responded with a smile, “I’ll be there soon!”

