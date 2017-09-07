Fan Who Helped Find Stolen Tom Brady Jerseys To Attend Patriots Opener

HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking MapsCBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live

FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots fan who helped the FBI solve the mystery of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys is in town for his first Pats game.

Dylan Wagner, 19, lives in Seattle, but he’s an avid jersey collector and that hobby helped investigators track down the missing Brady jerseys earlier this year, as the WBZ I-Team first reported.

After the jerseys were returned, Patriots owner Robert Kraft called Wagner, left him a voicemail and offered him tickets to Thursday’s season opener, which Wagner eagerly accepted. Brady also sent him an autographed football.

Wagner came to Gillette Stadium early Thursday morning for the release of the new Robert Kraft shoe at the Patriots pro shop and was instantly recognized.

“This is, I don’t even have words for it, too exciting,” he told WBZ-TV about going to his first Pats game.

Wagner is also enjoying his newfound celebrity.

“It’s been crazy,” he said. “I’ve gone to the Red Sox games in Seattle and people want to buy me a bunch of stuff and it’s fun, it’s exciting.”

Wagner said the Patriots promised him pre-game sideline passes and he hopes that will give him the chance to meet Brady in person.

Investigations may be a part of Wagner’s future. He said he plans on joining the police academy back home in Washington.

