Three Questions Facing Patriots In Opener With Mazz And Zolak

BOSTON (CBS) — Everyone’s excited about the season opener, but in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl is far from a sure thing.

With that in mind, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti took some time to ask Scott Zolak for three questions that the Patriots will need to answer this season, starting in their season opener against the Chiefs on Thursday night.

1. Who Will Step Up In Place Of Julian Edelman?

We know the players on the roster, but we don’t yet know how the offense will function without its main driver.

“Can’t wait to see Brandin Cooks,” Zolak said.

2. Can Nate Solder Stay Healthy?

Nothing’s more important for a 40-year-old starting quarterback than staying upright, and that task becomes difficult if left tackle Nate Solder misses any time. Zolak pointed out one reason why the Patriots may have concerns about Solder’s durability this season.

3. Who’s Going To Rush The Passer?

This is the one everyone’s talking about — how will the Patriots generate pressure on the quarterback? There figures to be a lot of responsibility heaped upon Trey Flowers’ shoulders this year.

