Students Head Back To School In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of students at Boston Public Schools headed back to classes Thursday, and Mayor Marty Walsh and Superintendent Tommy Chang made the rounds to welcome them.

The pair made their first stop at the Washington Irving Middle School in Roslindale.

“We’re excited about it,” Mayor Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens about the first day of school. “A lot of good energy in the City of Boston. The teachers are excited, the leadership of the schools are excited–I think everyone’s excited.”

There are 125 schools in the district, with more than 55,000 students in grades K-12.

Most of the students head back today, but pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will start on Monday.

“We are thrilled to see you!” Chang and Walsh wrote in a joint welcome statement on the Boston Public Schools website. “We hope you enjoyed your summer break, had a chance to relax, have fun, and learn new things.”

“Please know that all of us in the Boston Public Schools and the City of Boston — from the teachers to the food service workers to the bus drivers — are here for you! If you need anything, just ask,” the statement said.

At the Young Achievers Pilot School in Mattapan, it was former Boston College football team defensive captain Sean Guthrie’s first day on the job as principal. He said the first day of school was a lot like the first day of the football season.

It's the first day of school for Boston Public School students. Students arrive at the Young Achievers School in Mattapan pic.twitter.com/KwMwCs4vXT — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) September 7, 2017

“First day of practice kind of sets the tone for the rest of the year–so we just want to set the tone in making sure the building is organized, it’s safe, and that students are learning,” he said.

Supt. Chang said Boston is a diverse school district, with students from more than 130 different countries.

“I’m always excited to welcome back our students and families,” Chang said.

He says his goal is to provide equal and excellent education to everyone–and said another key priority is to provide every student with a healthy meal.

With more school buses back on the road, Boston Police are reminding drivers to take it slow, watch out for students, and stop for school buses.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports