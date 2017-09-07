Roger Goodell Booed By Patriots Fans Prior To Season Opener At Gillette

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots fans have made their voices heard.

Sort of.

Fans who were eager to boo to their heart’s content were finally greeted with the sight of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the field at Gillette Stadium. Though, it probably wasn’t quite the moment they pictured.

Goodell emerged from the stadium tunnel to step onto the field roughly an hour before kickoff between the Patriots and Chiefs. As such, the stadium was not nearly at capacity; a reasonable estimate would say the stadium was between 35 and 40 percent filled.

WBZ-TV's @STEVEBURTONWBZ scores an unexpected 1-on-1 with Roger Goodell after Goodell left the field. pic.twitter.com/5TErbxDPzC — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 7, 2017

Still, Patriots fans were on the lookout, so the eagle eyes in the crowd let their boos resound through the building.

The boos were notable, if not deafening, and they were enough to draw the interest of the on-field broadcast crew.

The fans, obviously, have been antsy to see the commissioner at Gillette ever since the two-year-long DeflateGate saga began. Goodell did appear during the preseason this summer, though the appearance had not been publicized ahead of time. This one, however, had been known about for several months.

Pats fans were booing so loudly that Dan Patrick thought it was the Chiefs. It was Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/VjjHBWUlVE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 7, 2017

As a result, the website Barstool Sports handed out 70,000 towels depicting the commissioner wearing a clown nose prior to the game. Shirts showing that logo were seen behind Goodell:

And in an interesting twist, Goodell remained in the corner of the end zone where Tom Brady runs for his pregame pump-up with fans. The two were close to each other as Brady ran to the end zone, but as you might expect, there was no on-field interaction.

Prior to the game, the MMQB reported that “the Patriots will not flash to any shots of the commissioner during the game on the video screens inside the stadium, and Goodell will not be sitting in Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s suite.”

Prior to the preseason trip this August, Goodell hadn’t been at Gillette Stadium since the 2014 Patriots divisional round playoff game against the Ravens. Last year in the postseason, Goodell attended two consecutive games in Atlanta instead of going to Foxboro.